Mom saves 5-year-old son from kidnapper who snatched him off NY sidewalk

NEW YORK (WABC) - A New York mother is speaking out after she pulled her 5-year-old son out of the hands of a kidnapper who snatched him from the sidewalk. Police have one suspect in custody and are searching for a second.

Dolores Diaz Lopez says she was walking with her three children Thursday in Queens, New York, on their way to visit her husband at work when a man grabbed her 5-year-old son, Jacob, off the sidewalk.

“I said, ‘Oh my God, my kids! Oh my God, my boys!’” Diaz Lopez said.

Surveillance video released Friday shows the tense moments when a suspect, identified as 24-year-old James McGonagle, got out of a red vehicle, picked Jacob up and carried him to the car while another suspect sat in the front passenger’s seat.

Diaz Lopez says Jacob initially sat down in the back seat while she and her children pleaded with the suspects to give him back. He then stood up, and his mother was able to reach through the car’s open front window to pull him back out.

She explained in Spanish that a mother’s instinct is what made her fight for her son.

“You have to do what’s necessary, no matter what,” she said. “The car was just parked there. I would never have imagined that a man would get out of the car and grab my son.”

While Jacob was not injured in the incident, Diaz Lopez says all three of her children are traumatized and refuse to leave the house.

“Mothers have to be careful with their children,” she said in Spanish. “Always hold their hand when walking with them because there are a lot of evil people and you never know who is near.”

The suspects drove away after the attempted kidnapping. Police took McGonagle into custody Friday, but they are still searching for the second suspect.

A source says officers at Brookdale Hospital for an unrelated matter recognized McGonagle from the video and arrested him. Officials say while in custody at the hospital, McGonagle punched an officer who was attempting to take his fingerprints. The officer suffered bleeding in the face.

McGonagle is charged with assaulting an officer while in custody, attempted kidnapping, reckless endangerment and acting in a manner injurious to a child.

