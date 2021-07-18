Grand Valley Strength & Fitness Grand Opening

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Today, July 17, was the grand opening of Grand Valley Strength & Fitness. A new veteran and family owned gym here in Grand Junction.

The owner opened up a small weightlifting gym under a different name in 2019 but struggled with keeping it open through the pandemic. Grand Valley Strength & Fitness is a new gym that will have well rounded fitness equipment, group classes, family friendly, and suited towards all ages.

“We came to Grand Junction and I saw a need in this community for this kind of facility,” said Grand Valley Strength & Fitness owner and head coach Kevin Zybach. “And we stumbled into training a lot of kids that we didn’t think we were going to be training. And the parents got really excited about it. So we have expanded that into what it is going to be today, Grand Valley Strength & Fitness. And we are running group classes for adults to get them strong for life and be the best that they can be.”

Kevin is a U.S. Army Veteran. He served as a helicopter pilot and deployed twice to Iraq. He later had a medical issue and had to ground himself. He found himself turning to his other passion, fitness. He loves coaching, sharing his love for fitness and helping people get strong, regardless of their age.

“It was very much a happy accident finding the kids that we are training today,” said Zybach. “We didn’t open the place expecting to have the amount of underserved youth that we have fell into. And it has become something that’s so much more rewarding than it ever set out to be. Making these kids feel accepted, empowered, strengthened and confident.”

The new gym has coaches and mentors that the kids look up to and can go to for guidance. One of the goals Kevin has for the kids is for the gym to feel safe, like a home away from home.

“The support that everyone has given me has given me confidence in the real world,” said gym member Neisha McGinnett. “I used to not be very confident doing anything and now I can go out I enjoy everything and I leave here with a smile on my face, even if I have a bad day. I just love working out and it improves my overall mood.”

Grand Valley Strength & Fitness works with a lot of veterans but is open to everyone. They also partner with Mission 22 which is an organization that pays for veterans memberships.

To inquire about an adult or kid membership, visit https://www.gvstrengthandfitness.com

