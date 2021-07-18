Advertisement

6th annual Cesar Chavez Celebration

Cesar Chavez celebration
Cesar Chavez celebration(Natasha Lynn)
By (Natasha Lynn)
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 8:18 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Today was the 6th annual Cesar Chavez Celebration from 11am-6pm. It was held at the Las Colonias park amphitheater.

Over the last 6 years, the celebration has grown from a small, simple event to a big annual celebration with sponsors and many vendors. Traditionally, the Cesar Chavez celebration is held on Cesar Chavez day which is March 31. But due to COVID restrictions, event organizers waited until now to hold the celebration out of safety. Cesar Chavez was a civil rights activist for fought hard for the rights of farmworkers.

”Our agricultural workers are very important,” said Cesar Chavez Celebration committee volunteer Tracy Gallegos. “And I do feel like they are under appreciated. So one of the efforts is to highlight the hard work that our agricultural workers have in the honor of Cesar Chavez, our champion. I mean Cesar Chavez was the epidemy of equity. And we are a very equity minded group.”

The celebration began with a parade, a prayer, and a moment of silence. Many vendors, local businesses, and sponsors were in attendance as well as a vaccine bus. They also had local talent performing including a combination of passionate speakers, a comedian, musicians, and the man of the year presentation,

