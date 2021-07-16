Advertisement

Roof repairs at Grand Junction High School

Grand Junction High School ceiling falls containing asbestos
Grand Junction High School ceiling falls containing asbestos(KKCO / KJCT)
By Christopher Guevara
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:37 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The recent rain that the Grand Valley received has posed a problem at Grand Junction High School. With one section of the roof leaking water, part of the ceiling fell and became contaminated with asbestos.

“So what we think happened is that there were some large birds, possibly ravens, that were on the roof and degraded some of the materials,” said Emily Shockley, D51 Public Information Officer.

Shockley also stated that the school is 65 years old and has had problems in the past. She is hoping the school board can pass a bond measure this fall that, if passed, can rebuild the high school.

Repairs to the roof and ceiling will happen soon, and Shockley hopes for the repairs before the fall semester begins in August.

