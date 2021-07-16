Advertisement

Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Oakley’

By (Erin Crooks)
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 9:01 AM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Meet Oakley! He’s around 1.5 years-old and is possibly a border collie mix.

Here’s his bio: “If you are looking for a great companion who loves adventures and loves you more than anyone else, look no further! I’m Oakley! People say I am very intelligent and a quick learner...I really like to make you happy with me and get treats, so I try hard to understand what you want me to do. I know how to sit and come when you call me by my name. I like to give hugs and can be a little bouncy when I meet people, but I am pretty good at understanding “Off!” when people don’t want hugs. I love to run and play, especially with toys that squeak or are nice to chew! When I am done playing, I’ll always find a shady spot to cool off and would love to relax with you. I get excited when it is time to go for walks or to the play yard, so I am still trying to master my leash skills. I know when the leash comes out, we’re going on an adventure and I can’t wait! I do my best to learn how to be a really good boy so I can make people happy! I love to cuddle, give hugs, and play. People are my favorite, but I would enjoy a doggy friend if we are a good match. I tend to prefer dogs who are more laid back. If you have a dog, I’d like to meet them first to make sure we can be friends before I move in. I think chasing cats is pretty fun sometimes. If you think you could be the forever home I am looking for, I would be so happy to meet you!”

Oakley is currently up for adoption.

