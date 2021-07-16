Advertisement

Mark Redwine found guilty for the murder of his son

Jury charged Mark Redwine as guilty for the disappearance and death of his son Dylan Redwine from Nov. 2012
Dylan and suspect Mark Redwine (Photos from the La Plata County Sheriff's Office)
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:02 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The jury involved in the Mark Redwine trail found him guilty and charged him with second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in the death and disappearance of his 13-year-old son, Dylan Redwine.

Dylan Redwine was reported missing by his father on Nov. 19, 2012, who was the last person to see him alive. Mark Redwine reported his son’s disappearance only after he returned home from work and took a 45-minute nap.

The boy was last seen alive the night of Nov. 18, 2012. That day Dylan was in Vallecito, Colo. for a court-ordered visit with his father. Both Dylan’s friends and his mother testified that he was not looking forward to the visit with his father after he had discovered explicit photographs of his father.

All electronic communication from Dylan ended on Nov. 18, 2012 at 9:37 p.m. He had made plans to meet a friend early the next morning but he never arrived. His phone and iPod were never recovered.

In June 2013, months after his disappearance, Dylan Redwine’s partial remains were found on Middle Mountain, just up the road from Mark Redwine’s house. But his skull wasn’t recovered until Nov. 2015, about five miles up the same road.

Dylan Redwine’s skull had a fracture that was argued to be caused by sharp force injuries by his father. “The prosecution argued that Mark Redwine killed his son during a confrontation over the compromising photographs that Dylan possessed. The defense argued the boy wandered off on his own and possibly succumbed to the elements or a wild animal.” - Channel 9News Denver

The jury ultimately ruled Dylan Redwine’s death as a homicide and charge his father, Mark Redwine, as guilty for his murder.

Mark Redwine’s sentencing was immediately set for Friday, Oct. 8 at 9 a.m.

