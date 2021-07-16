Advertisement

Highway 6 and 50 traffic diverted to I-70 eastbound after crash

The truck crashed and then became engulfed in flames, according to authorities.
By (Tom Ferguson)
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 3:28 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - According to the Grand Junction Police Department, a single vehicle crash at the diverging diamond along Highways 6 and 50 is causing traffic along those routes to be diverted to I-70 eastbound.

GJPD has released some information, including that the truck crashed and then became engulfed in flames. Two adults were inside the white pickup truck involved in the incident. The GJPD says that one adult female was ejected from the truck. Both her and the adult male involved were transported to the hospital. Details on the injuries they suffered are unknown at this time.

Affected traffic lanes will be closed for an unknown amount of time. The incident is under investigation.

