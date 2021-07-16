The Colorado Transportation Commission approves $238 million to fund critical statewide transportation needs.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -The Colorado Transportation Commission took several actions in their first meeting since Senate Bill 260 was passed, including $238 million geared toward transportation needs, as well as a planning rule that would establish a pollution reduction planning standard.

The approved funding is set aside for repairs and improvements to various critical transportation needs across the state, such as the Interstate-70 Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial tunnels, stretches of Interstate 25 in Colorado Springs, and Interstate 76 near Sterling.

Funding would also help transit, by building mobility hubs throughout north I-25 while expanding bus service.

“Colorado’s historic transportation legislation is shifting into high gear, with $238 million in funding going toward fixing our roads, helping our economy, and delivering needed improvements to our infrastructure,” said Governor Polis. “This new bipartisan law is beginning to take hold, improving transportation for every Coloradan while addressing the economic threat of climate change. I look forward to seeing and supporting the transformative work of our newly-appointed commissioners.”

The $238 million, is part of the upfront funding included in the transportation funding bill, Senate Bill 260, which Governor Polis signed into law last month.

The bill is expected to collect around $5.4 billion dollars over the next decade.

