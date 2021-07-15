GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The third annual Western slope start up week is taking place this week. This year the event will be a combination of virtual and in-person sessions happening across Colorado’s Western Slope. This conference brings together local entrepreneurs, and developers to learn, connect, and inspire growth.

West Slope Startup Week is designed for founders and owners of companies from all industries, as well as entry- and executive-level employees who are looking to gain new skills, advance their career and grow their network. The event caters to those who are thinking about starting their own company too.

The event was inspired by a local group who went to Denver’s start up week and decided to bring the idea to the Western Slope for like minded individuals who were interested in bringing growth and development to the area.

This year will be a hybrid event featuring more than 40 free virtual educational sessions presented by influencers from across the west slope and more than 20 in-person sessions.

Grand Junction’s tech industry is predominately startups and small business with 1-5 employees, but those companies have the ability to grow into larger companies through the development of programs such as this one.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.