Mesa County Fair happening this week

Dock Dogs activity at the Mesa County Fair
Dock Dogs activity at the Mesa County Fair(KKCO / KJCT)
By (Christopher Guevara)
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 6:10 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Throughout this week, the Mesa County Fair is offering lots of activities and entertainment for everyone. Some of the activities include the Dock Dog competition, monster trucks, animal show, the usual carnival, and a lot more.

Admission to the fair is free; however, ticket prices for the various events will differ. For example, if you want to ride all the rides, a single-day pass carnival ticket will run for $35.

The fair is open daily until Saturday, July 17th. For hours and to view the complete schedule of events, you can visit the Mesa County Fair website.

