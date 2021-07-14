Sheriff Matt Lewis retires after 25 years

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -After 25 years of service to Mesa County, sheriff Matt Lewis has announced his retirement.

In that time Lewis has had many accomplishments. the ones he is most proud of are include the passage of Mesa County’s public safety sales tax, increasing the number of staff, and creating specialized units all to serve the Grand Valley better.

His decision to retire was based off his family and what he felt was the right move for them. Lewis also feels the goals he set for the Sheriff’s office will be met and he will be able to challenge himself in his new role as Director of Safety and Security for Community Hospital.

He said in a statement...”If I could sum up everything I would like to convey to this community it would simply be, thank you.”

