Grand Junction Lions Club presents check to Camp Hope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Today, the Grand Junction Lions Club presented a check to Camp Hope as a part of the 2021 Grant Recipient Season.

The $5,000 check will go towards renovating the bathrooms, plumbing, and decking for Camp Hope, a facility that has been in existence for 60 years and is in need of these renovations. The organization however was started 14 years ago and has scholar shipped over 1300 kids to attend camp. What they do is help the kids realize that they’re loved, valued, and created for purpose.

”It was built in the 50s so it’s had a lot of use,” said Grand Junction Lions Club President Dan Sites. “This is an opportunity for us to help them refurbish it and bring it up to par with some maintenance that needs to be done. And we felt like this was going to be money well used that will reach a lot of kids in our community. Our motto is to Do the most good, for the most people’ and we are looking forward to continue that effort for years to come.”

