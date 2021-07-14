Emergency main line leak repair

CLIFTON, Colo. (KJCT) -At approximately 10:20 am, the Clifton Water District responded to a main line water break on E Road near 31 ¼ Road. A contractor was in the area performing a sewer line crossing in association with the Mesa County E Road improvement project and inadvertently struck a 10-inch water main. Repair crews were dispatched and effectively valved the system to re-route water serving the area south of E Road between 30 and 32 Roads. The repair was completed by 2:30 pm and water service was restored.

As a result of re-routing the water in the system, customers south of E Road from 30 Road to 32 Road may notice discoloration and or air in the water. The re-routing the flow of water around the leak area has disrupted sediment in a large area of the system causing the discolored water. Although the water may be discolored, it is safe to use and consume and should dissipate and return to normal this evening.

