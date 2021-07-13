GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Women Hiking Western Colorado, is a group that provides women on the Western Slope a supportive platform to connect with other hikers in the area.

The Facebook group has given women in western Colorado a platform to chat, make new connections, and plan group hikes. Members post photos from their adventures, suggest new trail ideas, as well as post questions and tips regarding trails, hiking gear, and advice.

Women Hiking Western Colorado began in 2019 as a way for women to come together, be themselves, and enjoy the hiking experience with other women in the Western Slope communities. Over the past few years, the group has grown to 1,500 members.

After the group creator realized there was no platform for people here in Western Colorado, only the front range. She decided to create her own.

”I was a part of another women’s hiking group on Facebook and I noticed everybody that was posting was on the front range,” said group creator Cierra LeVan. “And that’s a big Western Colorado problem. So I saw women reaching out in Wester Colorado and it was a niche that needed to be filled and so I figured I would try to meet the need. So I created a group so that women would have access to other women on the western slope.”

The group is for women of all ages and ability levels. Oftentimes young women just moving to the area for college or a new job, to women just starting out in hiking and looking for a safe environment, will join the group. They are actively looking for people who want to organize or lead group hikes

