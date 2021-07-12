Advertisement

Unopened Super Mario 64 game from 1996 sells for $1.56M

This photo provided by Heritage Auctions shows an unopened copy of Nintendo’s Super Mario 64...
This photo provided by Heritage Auctions shows an unopened copy of Nintendo’s Super Mario 64 that has sold at auction for $1.56 million. Heritage Auctions in Dallas said that the 1996 video game sold Sunday, July 11, 2021, breaking its previous record price for the sale of a single video game.(Courtesy of Heritage Auctions via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:26 AM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — An unopened copy of Nintendo’s Super Mario 64 has sold at auction for $1.56 million.

Heritage Auctions in Dallas said that the 1996 game sold Sunday, breaking its previous record price for the sale of a single video game.

A spokesman did not immediately respond to an inquiry about who purchased the game.

Super Mario 64 was the best-selling game on the Nintendo 64 and the first to feature the Mario character in 3D, the auction house said in a statement.

The sale follows an unopened copy of Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda selling at auction Friday for $870,000. Valarie McLeckie, Heritage’s video game specialist, said the auction house was shocked to see a game sell for more than $1 million two days after the Zelda game broke its past record.

In April, the auction house sold an unopened copy of Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. that was bought in 1986 and forgotten about in a desk drawer for $660,000.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer involved shooting ends with suspect shot dead
Officer Involved in St. Mary’s shooting Identified
Grand Junction Police Station hosting Citizens Police Academy
Update on “kidnapped’ child
Everyone trying to cool off in the Colorado River
Record breaking triple digit temperatures in Grand Junction
Western Colorado Junior Dragsters
Western Colorado Dragway Junior dragster program
Delta Little League wins the Majors regional championship
Sports Highlights - Saturday, July 10

Latest News

FILE - In this April 30, 2021, file photo, pro-Trump attorney L. Lin Wood, a candidate for...
Trump lawyers might be penalized over Michigan election case
FILE - In this June 29, 2021 file photo, U.S. Army Gen. Scott Miller, the U.S.'s top general in...
Top US commander to exit Afghanistan amid Taliban surge
In this image taken from video Miami-Dade County Commission Chairman Jose “Pepe” Diaz speaks...
Coronavirus infects vaccinated leader at Florida condo site
Pope Francis gives his weekly prayer from the 10th floor hospital balcony at Rome’s Gemelli...
Pope to spend a few more days in Rome hospital after surgery