July local love community market at Monumental

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Monumental Beer Works hosted their monthly local love community market today for the month of July.

The monthly market is for local small businesses to showcase their products. It provides an opportunity for the community to come out at a fun, relaxed venue and enjoy some good food and beverages while they do so.

“Overall they pick and choose all the different vendors that get to come out,” said Lily Purrl’s Kitchen owner Sedoma Moon. “I am one of the ones that’s been here since the very beginning, I love it. We have the house of pearl that’s out at Cliff Gardens which is our brand new coffeeshop that we just opened. And we’re also down at Palisade today too. But when choosing I had to choose LOVE market because I love the locals and being able to see all the people that are here.”

The market is held once a month on the first Sunday of each month. Originally the market was held once a week when it first started. But it was changed to once a month so it would be more special and have a bigger turnout. This month it was held on the second Sunday due to the Fourth of July last Sunday. The local small businesses and vendors are hand selected by the owners of Monumental. Today there were 12 local small businesses in attendance.

It was given the name Love because the market’s goal is to show the love for shopping local small businesses and when this market was started, it was during COVID when business was dried up and slow. So this was an idea to get the community out and safely together again.

“It’s meant a lot to a lot of the businesses here especially during COVID because we were able to do it a little bit during that and during the winter and be able to support them and help them out in the time that they didn’t have a place to go,” said Monumental Beer Works owner Megan Westfall.

The next local love community market will be held on the first Sunday of August.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.