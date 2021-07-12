Advertisement

It’s raining fish in Utah

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 10:28 AM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – If you’re outdoors in the Utah wilderness, better keep an eye on the sky for falling fish.

No, it’s not some biblical plague. It’s a high-flying effort to restock lakes in the Great Salt Lake state.

Utah’s Division of Wildlife Resources recently used planes loaded with fish to restock around 200 high-elevation lakes in a single week.

The division says it’s a highly effective method with a high survival rate that’s been around since the 1950s.

Game officials say one plane can deliver 35,000 free-falling fish in a single flight.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer involved shooting ends with suspect shot dead
Officer Involved in St. Mary’s shooting Identified
Grand Junction Police Station hosting Citizens Police Academy
Update on “kidnapped’ child
Everyone trying to cool off in the Colorado River
Record breaking triple digit temperatures in Grand Junction
Western Colorado Junior Dragsters
Western Colorado Dragway Junior dragster program
Grand Junction Police Station hosting Citizens Police Academy
Grand Junction Police ask residents to look for kidnapped child

Latest News

Richard Branson got to experience weightlessness during his brief outer space journey on Sunday.
Ready for liftoff? Branson’s Virgin Galactic to give away space trip for 2
Police officers patrol in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday.
Florida resident detained as key suspect in Haiti killing
FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2013, file photo, Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic,...
Joe Exotic kicks off contest to find his next romantic partner
Fish are falling from the sky in the Great Salt Lake state.
Take a Look at This: It's raining fish