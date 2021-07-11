Charity golf tournament for Grand Junction Firefighters

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Today was the 12th Annual Local 2808 golf tournament for Grand Junction Firefighters held at the Tiara Rado Golf Course.

The annual charity golf tournament normally benefits Toys for Tots. But this year the charity partner is the Grand Junction Firefighter Foundation. The fundraiser provides grants for firefighters, fire fighter families, & local residents who have suffered a significant personal tragedy. The charity also provides grants to local organizations that support the mission and values of Local 2808.

“We hold the tournament every year,” said charity golf tournament chair and Grand Junction Firefighter Bryson Rasmussen. “The funds go to the local 2808 firefighters association, helps send people to training, be able to provide better service to the citizens in town, and we also donate to the grand junction firefighter foundation, a local charity here in town. They help local families in need and also firefighters in crisis.”

It was started by Derek Sjolund 12 years ago when he moved to Western Colorado and joined the GJFD and felt a need for a charity golf tournament in the area. Over the years it has grown from a small charity event to a massive tournament.

“I noticed the need for additional funds and opportunity for charity events,” said local 2808 member Derek Sjolund. “So I developed this local 2808 golf tournament. It’s been a great hit and everybody looks forward to it every year. A lot of the firefighters are golfers so it was a good opportunity for everybody to be involved and I think it benefits the firefighters and the community.”

70% of the entry fees and golf proceeds for the 18 hole tournament as well as a silent auction bidding area for prize packages and raffle tickets all goes towards the Firefighter foundation.

The Firefighter Foundation is always looking for new sponsors for their tournament and charity events. If you are a small business interested, contact Bryson Rasmussen at Gjlocal2808@gmail.com

