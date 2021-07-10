Grand Junction Police ask residents to look for kidnapped child

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A red Kia was stolen from the area of 30 Rd and D Rd today at 2:20pm. Reporting party states there was a five year old male wearing a black shirt and black pants in the car when it was stolen.

The vehicle has been recovered in the Spy Glass area in Orchard Mesa and was unoccupied. Police ask residents to be on the lookout for a white male, 5′10′, short brown hair, gray tank top, possible tattoos on arms, as well as the child. They also ask to check your properties as well as doorbell cameras.

We will continue to update as more information becomes available. Call 9-1-1 immediately with any information.

