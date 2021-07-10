Advertisement

Colorado shifting focus away from pandemic response and towards economic recovery

The end to pandemic-era emergency orders signals a change of focus in Denver
Many businesses in downtown Grand Junction are open to customers.
Many businesses in downtown Grand Junction are open to customers.(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Tom Ferguson)
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:26 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As previously reported , the governor’s office is shifting its focus away from pandemic response and towards economic recovery and vaccination. Gov. Jared Polis’s Executive Order 2021-122 said that Colorado should focus on “building back stronger from the COVID-19 global pandemic.”

Not too much is going to change in Mesa County. According to Mesa County Public Health, for example, the coronavirus vaccine is going to remain available to those who want it.

According to MCPH spokeswoman Stefany Busch, “Locally, we want people to know that the end of those executive orders in that emergency health declaration, it does not impact access to vaccine. Vaccines are still plentiful, COVID vaccine is still plentiful in Mesa County. It’s still free, regardless of immigration status, income, and insurance.”

With the end of emergency executive orders put in place during the pandemic, a change in focus in Denver is coming through. Gov. Polis explained that, “I’m ending the health emergency for Colorado, and refocusing our pandemic response to prioritize recovery and vaccination efforts. That means, getting more Coloradans back to work, allowing our state to recover faster by ending the health emergency declaration, and focusing on recovery and vaccination.”

The Chamber of Commerce says that Grand Junction and Mesa County are ahead of the curve. According to the Chamber, economic recovery has been the focus here for months. Chamber CEO Diane Schwenke is encouraging the public to shop local and support small Grand Junction and Mesa County businesses.

Schwenke expressed that, “in Mesa County in particular, we have been kind of focused I think, all of us in the business community and the economic development community on recovery and resurgence and continuing to grow our economy for at least probably the last six months.”

According to Schwenke, Grand Junction regional airport having such a busy month in June is a sign that the area is well on its way to recovery from pandemic lows. Schwenke said that last month was the airport’s busiest month on record.

According to the Chamber, sales tax numbers in the county are also indicating steady recovery.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shoreline of Shadow Lake in Grand Junction, Colo.
Shadow Lake to be drained, fish relocated
The Mesa County Public Health offices are located in Grand Junction, Colo.
Mesa County leading the state in Delta coronavirus variant numbers
Ramps getting more wrong way signs
CDOT starts new wrong way sign project
Crews on scene after body discovered in overturned vehicle in canal.
Drowning victim identified
Daniel Diaz, 39, faces multiple charges, including child endangerment, peeping and prowling. He...
Dad tackles sex offender who broke into 5-year-old’s room

Latest News

Abe Herman sits down with the community to discuss different topics for the City of Grand...
Community meeting up with Abe Herman
Chow Down pet store to have adoption event by Harmony Animal Matchmaker and Sanctuary
Harmony hosting dog adoption event
Hawkeye
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Hawkeye’
Evacuation orders lifted in Lands End brush fire
Crews contain Lands End Road brush fire