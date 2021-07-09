Western Colorado Contractors Association donates $1,500 to Harmony Acres Equestrian Center

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A non-profit that works with people with disabilities got a boost on Thursday evening.

Harmony Acres Equestrian Center was presented with a check for $1,500 from the Western Colorado Contractors Association. The WCCA presented the donation at the Grand Junction Rockies game at Suplizio Field. The donation was raised at the association’s 2021 golf tournament.

According to Harmony Acres, the support of the community is incredibly meaningful to the organization. Board member J. J. Fletcher explained that, ”It’s just a community effort to have everyone around the valley with the outpouring of support for our programs at harmony acres. We’d just like to say it’s so gracious to be here tonight and accept the funding.”

Harmony Acres is a non-profit that provides riding instruction to people with disabilities.

