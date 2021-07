GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Notable scores from across the Western Slope on Thursday, July 8th:

Pioneer League Baseball

Boise 3, GJ Rockies 4

Girls 8-10 Softball Regional Championship

CRV 8, Orchard Mesa 18

Boys 8-10 Baseball Regional Semifinals

Delta 12, Monument 3

