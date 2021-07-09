Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Hawkeye’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Meet Hawkeye! He’s a two-year-old, neutered male.

Here’s his bio: ‘Are you a people? That’s wonderful because I really like people! I especially like the ones who want to run and play with me all the time. I have a lot of energy so I really need someone that is able to keep up with me! I do like other dogs, but sometimes I get so eager to meet them that I come across rude to them. I really need a dog that understands how excited I get and that loves to play! I can get a little lonely if I don’t have a person to hang out with, so I really need someone that has a lot of time to spend on me. If you’re looking for a buddy that you can take wherever, I think I’d be a good fit! Come get me and I can be by your side in all your adventures!’

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.