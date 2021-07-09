Harmony hosting dog adoption event

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - You might have heard of the saying “Adopt, don’t shop,” Harmony Animal Matchmaker and Sanctuary will be hosting an adoption event. The event will be held on Saturday, July 10, from 9 am - 12 pm at the Chop Down dog store in Grand Junction.

“Most of our dogs are rescues as opposed to surrenders from other families. So when they get adopted, it usually means that it is their first home,” said Kacie Sinton, Kennel Tech and Social Media Manager of Harmony.

If you plan on adopting a pet, be prepared to fill out an application.

