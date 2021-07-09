Advertisement

Harmony hosting dog adoption event

Chow Down pet store to have adoption event by Harmony Animal Matchmaker and Sanctuary
Chow Down pet store to have adoption event by Harmony Animal Matchmaker and Sanctuary
By (Christopher Guevara)
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:47 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - You might have heard of the saying “Adopt, don’t shop,” Harmony Animal Matchmaker and Sanctuary will be hosting an adoption event. The event will be held on Saturday, July 10, from 9 am - 12 pm at the Chop Down dog store in Grand Junction.

“Most of our dogs are rescues as opposed to surrenders from other families. So when they get adopted, it usually means that it is their first home,” said Kacie Sinton, Kennel Tech and Social Media Manager of Harmony.

If you plan on adopting a pet, be prepared to fill out an application.

