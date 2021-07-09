Amber Alert issued for two children

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert Thursday night. They ask that you be on the look out for one-year-old Bailey Begay and three-month-old Braidin Begay. They are believed to be with Brandon Begay who is said to be driving a brown over white 2005 Ford F-250 with unknown Arizona temporary tags.

They were last seen in Dolores, Colorado at around 4:30 Thursday afternoon. Call the Navajo Police Department at 505-368-1350 if you have any idea of their whereabouts.

