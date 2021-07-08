Advertisement

Safety in triple digit temperatures

Safety in hot temperatures outdoors
Safety in hot temperatures outdoors
By (Christopher Guevara)
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 7:59 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Temperatures have once again reached into the triple digits. With hot temperatures in the area, it is important to know the signs of excessive heat exposure and how to protect yourself.

Try to limit the amount of time you are exposed to extreme temperatures. This can include limiting outdoor activities or taking frequent breaks in a shady area.

If you plan on being near a pool, or areas where you will be walking around bare foot, you should always wear shoes/sandals to protect your feet from burning.

The same can be said for your pets. Use the 7 second rule where you put the back of your hand on the ground. If you cannot hold it for more than 7 seconds, then it is too hot for your hands and too hot for their paws.

With temperatures reaching over 100 degrees, concrete and asphalt temperatures can exceed 150 degrees. This can cause up to third degree burns if skin to ground contact is present for long periods of time.

Not taking the proper precautions can lead to heat related illnesses. There are several signs to watch for that can indicate you are suffering from a heat-related illness. Dizziness, nausea or vomiting, muscle cramps, and excess sweating are some signs of heat exhaustion. Heart palpitations and loss of consciousness can indicate a heatstroke which requires medical attention.

To help prevent overheating, make sure that you are taking frequent breaks, drinking plenty of water and replenishing your electrolytes.

