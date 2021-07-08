Advertisement

FBI: Motive uncertain in fatal shooting of Indiana officer

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 9:05 AM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — An FBI official says investigators haven’t yet determined the motive for the ambush shooting of a western Indiana police officer outside an FBI office in Terre Haute.

FBI Indianapolis special agent in charge Paul Keenan says the suspected gunman in the Wednesday afternoon shooting remained hospitalized Thursday after being shot by an FBI agent.

The shooting killed Terre Haute police Detective Greg Ferency, a 30-year department veteran who had been a federal task force officer since 2010.

Detective Greg Ferency, a 30 year Veteran with the Terre Haute Police Department was shot and killed today in the line...

Posted by Terre Haute Police Department on Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Keenan says the filing of federal charges was “imminent” against the suspected gunman and that his identity wasn’t being released until then.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The field where the incident occurred sits on James Rinderle's.
Fatal paraglider crash in Orchard Mesa
The shoreline of Shadow Lake in Grand Junction, Colo.
Shadow Lake to be drained, fish relocated
Moon Farm hosts adoption event
Nonprofit purchases historic Moon Farm
Governor Polis signed six bills into law to improve Colorado's criminal justice and law...
Governor Polis signs criminal justice and law enforcement accountability bills into law
Crews on scene after body discovered in overturned vehicle in canal.
Drowning victim identified

Latest News

Procession for a Terre Haute officer killed in a shooting.
Terre Haute police officer procession
A police officer stands in front of Tokyo 2020 Olympic display at Haneda international airport...
Tokyo Olympics to be held without fans
Tokyo residents speak out against holding the Olympics.
Tokyo residents protest against Olympic Games
During a moment of silence Wednesday, rescue workers stood at solemn attention and clergy...
Tears, prayer mark end to search for Florida condo survivors