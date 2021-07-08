CDOT starts new wrong way sign project

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Over the next couple of months, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will be upgrading exit ramps with additional signs. These signs are to prevent drivers from going the wrong way on an exit ramp.

The first step in this project is taking the current wrong way signs placed at the end of the exit ramp and turning them 45 degrees so they are more visible to drivers.

The second set of signs will be part way up the ramp. They will also be placed at two different height levels. One at 4 feet and the other at 7 feet. The first and second set of signs will be highly reflective, including the poles, which are made to be easily seen.

The third set of signs will be ones that include lights and radar. “When drivers head the wrong way on a exit ramp and approach closer to the interstate, they will see a set of signs that say wrong way which will have lights all the way around the sign” said Elise Thatcher, NW Colorado Regional Communications Manager.

The radar on the sign will store data including the time and date of when it was triggered. It will also act as a sensor to turn the lights on around the sign.

The project is starting in Northwestern Colorado on the eastern side and will slowly progress westward down I-70. The project is expected to be completed by the fall, and motorists can expect to see some ramp closures.

The project was started because CDOT saw an increase in crashes from motorist going the wrong way on exit ramps. This is to help motorists heading the wrong way, to easily see that the route is an exit ramp and not an entrance to I-70, and encourage them to turn around.

