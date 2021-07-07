Advertisement

Ronin Real Estate Professionals hosts grassroots fundraiser

Ronin Real Estate
Ronin Real Estate(KKCO)
By (Taylor Burke)
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 3:54 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -The Ronin Real Estate Professionals are hosting a fund raiser to support our community at a grassroots level. Its called the Ronin Rally and it’s one of two fundraising events that will happen each year. This year will be a fundraiser for Partners. Partners is an organization, mentoring at risk children in the area.

In order to enter that contest you’ll need to purchase a Rally Towel for a minimum donation of $4 although higher donations are encouraged. Once you’ve purchased a towel, take photos with the towel in cool locations anywhere in the world and hashtag #roninrally21 to be entered to win. The winner will receive $500.

