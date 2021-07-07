Fatal paraglider crash in Orchard Mesa

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Sad news is coming out of Orchard Mesa. The name of the person who died after crashing in his paraglider over the holiday weekend is now public. The Mesa County Coroner says Ryan Rockow of Grand Junction died on July 3 in a fatal paragliding incident.

Neighbors say that he was often seen in the area, and have been posting their condolences in a neighborhood Facebook page after hearing the news. One resident who owns the property where the incident took place shared his thoughts as well.

According to James Rinderle,“Response people showed up at the far end of the property, and the accident happened up here on this end, and we got them to come up here and we opened the gate to let them drive through the field to get out there.”

Rinderle says that the Grand Junction Fire Department quickly responded to the scene on Saturday. The incident happened on his land near the 200 block of 28 Rd. The tracks of the responding vehicles on his property are still visible. According to the GJFD, Rockow was pronounced dead on scene.

Rinderle explained that the situation is, “So sad for the family. I knew his wife’s dad real well. In fact he worked for me in the seventies, for Korn Construction... He just passed away a couple weeks ago.”

Authorities responded to the scene around 9 that night. According to Rinderle, they remained in the area for several hours. “They did everything they could. And I got to commend them. They did a very good job.”

The Mesa County Coroner’s Office says they are working on their investigation and plan to release more information soon.

