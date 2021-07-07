Advertisement

District 51 van catches fire

Van Fire
Van Fire(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Erin Crooks)
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:07 AM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

This morning crews responded to a van on fire in Grand Junction.

Around 7:20 this morning, the driver of that van was traveling near the 1200 block of Grand Avenue and 12th street when he noticed a problem with the car. The Grand Junction Fire Department confirmed that this was a van owned by District 51. No official word yet as to what caused the van to catch fire. The van did have extensive damage. No one was injured and no other property was damaged.

