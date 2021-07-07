Advertisement

District 51 holding “Stuff the Bus” school supply drive

The district is accepting donations until Aug. 2
Those interested in donating can drop off supplies inside the bus parked at the Mesa Mall.
By (Tom Ferguson)
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 6:40 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Valley School District 51 is holding its annual “Stuff the Bus” supply drive.

The district is collecting school supplies for students in need. According to the district, need among students is significant. More than half of District 51 students qualify for free or reduced lunch based off their household incomes. Those interested in helping can find supply lists of needed items at Target. Items can be dropped off inside the bus parked inside the Mesa Mall.

According to district spokeswoman Emily Shockley, ”that’s why we have these stairs here. You can climb up, and get them in the windows. The windows up here are open. So you just drop your supplies off in the bus. Most school supplies honestly are not that delicate, so you can just fling them in and they will survive it.”

The drive runs until Aug. 2. If you are in need of supplies for your student, the district encourages you to reach out to your school.

