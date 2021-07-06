Law enforcement over July 4th weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Fourth of July weekend is a well known time for DUIs, speeding, and accidents. However, with word getting out that more law enforcement would be on the roads, it seems there is a new trend emerging on the roads during holidays.

According to Colorado State Patrol, historically, there has been an increase in DUIs and traffic related incidents over the July 4th weekend. As people tend to be outside more, BBQing, drinking, and eating later. Which leaves them dehydrated and getting intoxicated more quickly. But this year, law enforcement in Mesa County saw an unusual decrease compared to past trends.

“I’ve been pleasantly surprised. With COVID, everyone being out of commission for over a year, I would anticipate more,” said Grand Junction Police Department Sergeant Rich Roquemore. “But people are doing a pretty good job and I’m pleasantly surprised that we have less.”

The Grand Junction Police Department only saw 2 DUIs over this holiday weekend, which is a huge decrease from what they normally see.

“It means the word’s getting out there, the public is being educated,” said Roquemore. “And it’s helping all the citizens in our community enjoy a better quality of life.”

The Grand Junction Police Department believes this decrease is due to law enforcement making their presence well known at these holiday events - resulting in people being less likely to engage in risky behavior.

“The majority of the time, weekends like this we do a saturation patrol,” said Colorado State Patrol Trooper Matt Coonts. “That’s increased number of troopers. Whether it’s over time that we’re allotted to enforce drunk drivers, seatbelts, speeding.”

“People know on these busier holidays that there are law enforcement out there,” said Roquemore. “So I see a lot of Uber and taxi rides which is great. People are getting the message, they’re staying off the road.”

Law enforcement also takes trends into consideration to come up with a plan and strategize which areas they patrol and when. Such as high traffic speeding complaint areas.

“So we try to float our resources around and hit those areas as much as we can,” said Roquemore. “One of the problems this time of year I noticed is people coming through from outside the area. So it’s real easy for distracted drivers because they’re not familiar with the area.”

Between The Grand Junction Police Department, Colorado State Patrol, and Mesa County Sherriff, Mesa County has a very active team approach to DUI enforcement.

“Each agency I believe trying to work together in order to keep the entire community safe,” says Trooper Coonts. “Whether one jurisdiction works in conjunction with the other or assisting.”

