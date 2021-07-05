One man arrested after crashing stolen car

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A rollover crash on Highway 50 early Saturday morning led to the arrest of a 20-year-old man, who was found after fleeing the scene.

Authorities say three people were hospitalized, including the suspect, who has since been released and booked into the Mesa County Detention Center. It was determined that the car was stolen, and the suspect, Zachary Critchfield, had previously fled from officers in that same vehicle.

Critchfield is facing eight charges, including first degree aggravated motor vehicle theft, vehicular eluding, and resisting arrest.

A community notification was sent to nearby residents during the incident, which asked people to shelter in place. The area was cleared up by 11 a.m.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.