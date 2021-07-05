I-70 reopens

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Eastbound and westbound I-70 through Glenwood Canyon is now open. Speed limits through the impacted areas are reduced to 40 mph in order to keep residual dust down. Please take it slow as dust will still be present following the clean up efforts at these locations.

Due to the potential for rain in the forecast tomorrow, Grizzly Creek, Shoshone rest areas and the recreation path will remain closed.

