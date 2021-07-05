Advertisement

I-70 reopens

(KKCO)
By (Taylor Burke)
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 6:13 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Eastbound and westbound I-70 through Glenwood Canyon is now open. Speed limits through the impacted areas are reduced to 40 mph in order to keep residual dust down. Please take it slow as dust will still be present following the clean up efforts at these locations.

Due to the potential for rain in the forecast tomorrow, Grizzly Creek, Shoshone rest areas and the recreation path will remain closed.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A road closed sign
CDOT calls for extended closure of I-70 Glenwood Canyon due to mudslide activity
Country Jam Colorado 2021 drew thousands to Mesa County for an outdoors music festival.
Five documented COVID-19 cases in Mesa County connected to Country Jam attendees
Stolen vehicle being recovered from canal
Investigation of car submerged in canal
Firefighters fend off the flames
Fire in the Bookcliffs
Divers are on scene of a car found submerged in a canal near 28 Road.
Car found submerged in canal

Latest News

Fruita July 3rd Fireworks Preparation
Fruita holds their annual July 3rd fireworks
In this Thursday, July 1, 2021, image released by the Oakland Zoo, a tiger receives a COVID-19...
Big cats, bears, ferrets get COVID-19 vaccine at Oakland Zoo
Mack Mesa Reservoir
Mack Mesa Reservoir has been refilled and restocked
A road closed sign
CDOT calls for extended closure of I-70 Glenwood Canyon due to mudslide activity