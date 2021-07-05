Advertisement

Drowning victim identified

Crews on scene after body discovered in overturned vehicle in canal.
Crews on scene after body discovered in overturned vehicle in canal.(David Jones)
By (Simon Lehrer) and (Sarah Schwabe)
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 4:32 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Coroner’s Office has released more information after a body was found last week in an overturned vehicle.

The vehicle was found in a canal around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 24th along Grand Valley Canal Road near 35 Road. The Mesa County Coroner says 63-year-old Rex Jones has been identified as the victim. His cause of death was determined to be an accidental drowning.

Colorado State Patrol is continuing to investigate.

