Advertisement

Annual Grand Junction Independence Day parade

GJ July 4 parade
GJ July 4 parade(Natasha Lynn)
By (Natasha Lynn)
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 7:41 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Today was the annual 4th of July Downtown Grand Junction Independence Day Parade.

The parade featured soldiers, The Grand Junction Fire Department, different groups from political parties, boy scouts, vets for vets, which are veterans in various corvettes with signage of all the different wars they were in as well as their military branches, and closed out with the Grand Junction High school marching band.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A road closed sign
CDOT calls for extended closure of I-70 Glenwood Canyon due to mudslide activity
Country Jam Colorado 2021 drew thousands to Mesa County for an outdoors music festival.
Five documented COVID-19 cases in Mesa County connected to Country Jam attendees
Stolen vehicle being recovered from canal
Investigation of car submerged in canal
Firefighters fend off the flames
Fire in the Bookcliffs
Divers are on scene of a car found submerged in a canal near 28 Road.
Car found submerged in canal

Latest News

Independence Monument American Flag Raising
31st annual 4th of July Colorado Monument Climb
I-70 reopens
Fruita July 3rd Fireworks Preparation
Fruita holds their annual July 3rd fireworks
In this Thursday, July 1, 2021, image released by the Oakland Zoo, a tiger receives a COVID-19...
Big cats, bears, ferrets get COVID-19 vaccine at Oakland Zoo