Mack Mesa Reservoir has been refilled and restocked

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Wednesday and Thursday of this week Mack Mesa Reservoir was restocked with fish including bluegill, largemouth bass, and black crappie. This comes after they had to drain the lake in April due to a predatory fish called northern pike illegally being put into the lake.

“Northern pike are a voracious predator that cannot be managed for in Mack Mesa,” explained Ben Felt, Colorado Park and Wildlife’s aquatic biologist for the Grand Junction area. “Pike will quickly decimate other fish in the lake, including trout, black crappie, largemouth bass, bluegill, and channel catfish reared and stocked through CPW’s hatchery system.”

In September when the water is cooler, Colorado Parks and Wildlife will release rainbow trout and channel catfish back into the reservoir in time for the fall and ice fishing seasons.

“It’ll take us a few years before we see those large, adult bass in here again,” said Highline Lake State Park Manager Alan Martinez. “But this fall when the water cools down we’ll start restocking in September and we’ll see all the trout back in the water which will be nice for our fishermen.”

Unfortunately it will take a few years to get back to the point they were at before the northern pike were found and the reservoir was drained, due to Mack Mesa being a warm water fishery. So Highline Lake State Park where Mack Mesa is located urges visitors to keep an eye out for suspicious activity and to report anything fishy.

