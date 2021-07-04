Fruita holds their annual July 3rd fireworks

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Tonight, the City of Fruita puts on their annual Third of July fireworks display.

Fireworks on the 3rd of July has been a long standing tradition in Fruita.

“We hope everybody gets the chance to enjoy the fireworks since we didn’t have it last year,” said City of Fruita Recreation Superintendent Tom Casal. “I hear the best viewing spots are the state park in Fruita, rotary triangle park, the Fruita co op, and also the welcome center has some great views.”

The fireworks will begin at dusk, and will be launched from Snooks Bottom Open Space - although access to Snooks Bottom will be closed.

“I think the community really wants to come out,” said Casal. “If it’s anything like the rest of the recreation programming that we do, people are coming out full force. So I expect this year to be just as busy if not busier with people downtown watching the fireworks. It’s so awesome to be able to host the fireworks after taking a year off and we’re looking forward to doing another great show.”

After working with the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and the Lower Valley Fire Department, and because Mesa County remains in Stage 1 Fire Restrictions, the City of Fruita is grateful to be able to put the display on this year.

The Lower Valley Fire Department has a brush truck at the launch site as well as multiple trucks stationed around the area to put out any fires that might ignite due to the fireworks. They also make sure to bring in their full crew as well as volunteers to have enough staff on duty to cover the extra activity.

“We come up with a plan, a stage apparatus, strategically, so we can respond to any fire that occurs during the show,” said Lower Valley Fire District Lieutenant Gary Mulkey. “We have one of our brush units at the scene of the fireworks so they can quickly respond if there’s a fire in that immediate vicinity. We also stage an ambulance engine on that side of the interstate to respond to any medical emergencies or other possible events that might come up.”

Tomorrow, the Grand Junction fireworks display will be at Lincoln Park July 4th.

As a reminder, the personal use of fireworks is prohibited during these current Stage 1 Fire Restrictions in Mesa County.

