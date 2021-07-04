Advertisement

Fire in the Bookcliffs

Firefighters fend off the flames
Firefighters fend off the flames(Jeffrey Lindblom)
By (Taylor Burke)
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 6:02 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PALISADE, Colo. (KJCT) - A fire was reported burning in the Bookcliffs area north of Palisade Friday evening that was drawing the attention of air tankers.

BLM Colorado Fire reported the fire around 5:40 p.m. on Friday and said two single-engine air tankers with crews were working to suppress the fire, which it was calling the Red Rock Fire. More air and ground resources are en route.

The fire is estimated to be between 10 and 15 acres.

