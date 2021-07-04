CDOT calls for extended closure of I-70 Glenwood Canyon due to mudslide activity

GLENWOOD, Colo. (KJCT) - I-70 at Glenwood Canyon is closed due to mudslides at several locations throughout the Grizzly Creek burn scar area. This is an extended closure with no estimated time of reopening the interstate.

Due to the confined space on the interstate roadway in the canyon, a limited amount of equipment can operate safely in the corridor. Removal of the mud and debris will require extensive work throughout the evening and night.

A Flash Flood Warning was issued by the National Weather Service at approximately 3:05 p.m. today. While CDOT crews were clearing the canyon of vehicles, a slide occurred at 3:20 p.m. Four additional slides occurred at multiple locations throughout the burn scar area. Some slide areas are nine ft. deep and cover hundreds of feet of roadway.

Closure points for westbound traffic are from Exit 133 (Dotsero) to Exit 116 (Glenwood Springs). Closure points for eastbound traffic are from Exit 87 (West Rifle) to Exit 109 (Canyon Creek).

Motorists are advised to seek the northern alternate route via Steamboat Springs or to wait out the closure. Motorists who decide to wait out the closure MUST wait at a location off I-70, and will NOT be allowed to wait on the roadway.

Grizzly Creek rest area, Shoshone rest area and the Glenwood Canyon recreation path are closed until further notice.

