Pet safety for July 4th

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Fourth of July is one of the busiest times of the year for Animal services, if not the busiest.

Whether it’s the sound of fireworks scaring them, or visitors who leave doors or windows open, the fourth of July is a common time for pets to get out.

We have some tips from Mesa County Animal Services to help your pet not get lost and become another statistic. But the key is to think ahead of time and minimize their stress level.

Give your pets a level of comfort, especially if you won’t be with them. Whether that’s a crate, kennel, a thunder vest, or familiar toys. That way if they get nervous, they have a sense of security. Also, put on a background white noise to drown out fireworks as much as possible.

Also, make sure they cannot get out. Whether they are inside or outside. Stressful situations can make your pets react in unusual ways they never have before. Most importantly, just incase they do get out, make sure they have identification.

