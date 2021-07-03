Advertisement

Fruita celebrates Independence Day early

Firework tubes on standby for show
Firework tubes on standby for show(KKCO/ KJCT)
By (Christopher Guevara)
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 7:03 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Fruita will be launching its big fireworks display tomorrow, July 3rd. The display will be launched at Snooks Bottom where it will be blocked off for the day. Also, highway 340 will be closed before and during the show.

There are no designated viewing areas, but the fireworks show can be seen from Rotary Triangle, Fruita Co-op, and the state park. The fireworks are set to launch at dusk, and everyone is welcome to attend.

