Five documented COVID-19 cases in Mesa County connected to Country Jam attendees

According to Mesa County Public Health, the outdoor setting of the event likely helped avoid major spread
Country Jam Colorado 2021 drew thousands to Mesa County for an outdoors music festival.
Country Jam Colorado 2021 drew thousands to Mesa County for an outdoors music festival.(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Tom Ferguson)
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 9:13 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Public Health did had some concerns leading up to the Country Jam music festival that ran from June 24-26. So far, the health department has found five cases of COVID-19 in individuals who attended the festival. According to MCPH Executive Director Jeff Kuhr, the festival being outdoors likely helped minimize COVID-19 transmission.

According to Kuhr, ”The concern wasn’t about people bringing the virus here. The concern was that we have the Delta variant in Mesa County, so we were going to pass that variant onto others and then infect other communities.”

MCPH data shows that average daily cases are currently up slightly but lower than they were at the end of May.

