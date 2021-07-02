Advertisement

US lumber prices begin to tumble

By Jessica Babb
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 2:49 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. (WBBH) – The price of lumber is getting lower after months of being sky-high.

Experts say the supply chain is starting to get back to normal.

“I’m not sure where they started at, but they have seen a significant drop,” said Home Depot store manager Art Seyffert.

Nationally, customers are getting a lot more bang for their buck.

“We’re seeing more supply in the system to satisfy the demand,” said Tom Smythe, a finance professor at Florida Gulf Coast University. “In the case of plywood … that number has come back down probably in the $40 to $50 range.”

But not every store is seeing a drop that big just yet.

At his Home Depot in North Fort Myers, Seyffert said prices are $4 to $5 cheaper per board.

Still, in southwest Florida, demand remains strong, especially with Hurricane Elsa as a potential threat in the coming days.

“I have seen some more DIY people coming in picking up some boards to protect their houses,” Seyffert said.

“We would definitely not want to raise prices because of a storm, we wouldn’t do that. The only way we charge more is if we have to pay more for it.”

Seyffert said he expects prices to continue to fall.

“I feel confident it will keep going down,” he said. “I don’t know that it is going to go down super quick, but even if it’s a couple of dollars a week that adds up.”

Copyright 2021 WBBH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Divers are on scene of a car found submerged in a canal near 28 Road.
Car found submerged in canal
Mesa County Public Health is located in Grand Junction, Colo.
Delta variant of coronavirus spreading in Mesa County
City Market gas stations in Grand Junction have been low on fuel.
Grand Junction City Market grocery stores low on gas
Crow Bottom is part of the McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area
BLM acquires Crow Bottom parcel of land along Colorado River
Colorado's mobile vaccine bus at Community Hospital
Colorado nearing 70 percent vaccination goal

Latest News

A gate is seen at the Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, Friday, June 25, 2021. In 2001 the...
US vacates key Afghan base; pullout target now ‘late August’
The U.S. officially turned Bagram Air Base over to the Afghan military Friday, a sign...
US troops leave Bagram Air Base after 20 years
After hitting records, lumber prices across the country are beginning to fall.
Lumber prices across the country begin to fall
Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization CFO, is seen in handcuffs in Manhattan, N.Y., on...
Tax law experts see ‘strong’ case against Trump Org. CFO