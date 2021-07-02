Advertisement

Car found submerged in canal

Divers are on scene of a car found submerged in a canal near 28 Road.
Divers are on scene of a car found submerged in a canal near 28 Road.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Sarah Schwabe
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 11:12 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Divers are on scene of a car submerged in a canal.

The car was discovered Friday morning in the canal near the 600 block of 28 Road in Grand Junction.

Workers with Grand Valley Irrigation noticed the pedestrian bridge was missing in the area. They also noticed tire tracks leading to the canal.

It’s not clear who was in the vehicle at the time it went into the canal.

The Grand Junction Police Department, Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, and search and rescue crews are all on scene.

This is a developing situation and we’ll keep you updated as we get new facts.

