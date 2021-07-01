Advertisement

Grand Junction Police Department hosting food truck outreach series

The department is seeking to build stronger relationships with the community
This week, the Hillbilly Grill parked its truck in front of the Grand Junction Police...
This week, the Hillbilly Grill parked its truck in front of the Grand Junction Police Department's headquarters.(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Tom Ferguson)
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:34 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department is looking to build connections with the community with food trucks.

Every Wednesday throughout the summer, local food trucks will park at the department’s front lot. Officers and residents alike can stop by to grab lunch together. The police department invites the community to join the force in supporting local businesses while also getting to know law enforcement employees. According to the department, the series allows for more positive interactions between police and residents.

GJPD spokeswoman Heidi Davidson explained that, ”You know, we set this up with absolutely no agenda. There’s no speech, no obligation, there’s no expectation. It’s just an opportunity to see law enforcement employees in a different setting. And, they’re eating at the same places you are, they’re stopping for lunch just like everybody else downtown is looking for a lunch break.”

The police department said they saw how small businesses struggled during the pandemic and wanted to support them as well.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The use of personal fireworks such as these are banned in Mesa County given current concerns...
Use of personal fireworks banned this Independence Day in Mesa County
Mesa County
Mesa County Commissioners respond to sanctuary county request
The Mesa County Sheriff's Office Honor Guard took part in the procession Tuesday for fallen...
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office takes part in procession for fallen officer
GJ Chamber of Commerce supports small business
Grand Junction is seeing an uptick in the economy
26-year-old female who died in officer-involved shooting in Delta County identified

Latest News

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
Site for new Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints temple announced
29 Road Riverfront Trail parking lot officially opens
29 Road Riverfront Trail parking lot officially opens
Mosquitos 0623
Mosquito
Fighting the bite this summer