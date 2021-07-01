Grand Junction Police Department hosting food truck outreach series

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department is looking to build connections with the community with food trucks.

Every Wednesday throughout the summer, local food trucks will park at the department’s front lot. Officers and residents alike can stop by to grab lunch together. The police department invites the community to join the force in supporting local businesses while also getting to know law enforcement employees. According to the department, the series allows for more positive interactions between police and residents.

GJPD spokeswoman Heidi Davidson explained that, ”You know, we set this up with absolutely no agenda. There’s no speech, no obligation, there’s no expectation. It’s just an opportunity to see law enforcement employees in a different setting. And, they’re eating at the same places you are, they’re stopping for lunch just like everybody else downtown is looking for a lunch break.”

The police department said they saw how small businesses struggled during the pandemic and wanted to support them as well.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.