Grand Junction Police Department hosting Citizen’s Police Academy

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department will host the Citizen’s Police Academy this year which is a ten-week informative and comprehensive course that gives information about operations at the department.

This program will also feature different demonstrations and hands-on activities that allow the participants to get involved.

“Some of the activities can include the process of training the canines and putting on the bite suit” said Heidi Davidson, Community Outreach Specialist for the Grand Junction Police Department.

The Fall 2021 Academy will take place every Thursday from September 16th -November 18th from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. If you are interested in getting involved in the academy, you can head to this website to sign up.

