First day on the job for new CMU President John Marshall

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Today was John Marshall’s first day as the new President of Colorado Mesa University. This comes after outgoing President Tim Foster officially retired yesterday, June 30 after leading the school since 2004.

John Marshall has been a resident of Western Colorado for the last 14 years, so he knows the area well and calls the Western Slope home.

“I’ve had an opportunity to play a variety of rolls here at CMU,” says CMU President John Marshall. “I went here as an undergrad many moons ago, so for me part of my passion, my excitement, my commitment to this place is born from the fact that this is home for my wife and I and our kids, and CMU is part of the fabric of our lives.”

He began his first day meeting and chatting with the staff members at CMU. Next, he plans on reaching out to CMU’s key business and economic partners within the community. Then he plans to do outreach to alumni and donors and touch base with the board of trustees to see where their priorities lie. His first goal is to let them know he’s here, part of the community, and that he cares.

He also wants to make sure everyone in the community knows he wants to build on President Foster’s great legacy and continue his momentum.

“Obviously President Foster left big shoes to fill and I don’t intend on trying to fill them,” says Marshall. “But I am going to be dedicated every day to moving this institution forward and I am so humbled to get the opportunity to be a part of a team as amazing as this.”

He shared that one of the challenges that lays ahead is Western Colorado has traditionally been economically disadvantaged compared to the front range.

“The way that we increase median family income, the way that we make sure the jobs of the future are around is by educating people, and a lot of them,” says Marshall. “So for us that core mission centered work is to reach families and students who haven’t traditionally had a voice, haven’t traditionally had an opportunity for education, and make sure they get a college degree and they become the engineers, the healers, the doctors, and the teachers for this region for years to come.”

But all in all his favorite part of the job will be interacting with the students and guide them through this transformational experience as the new class of 2000 freshman from across the country arrive in a few weeks.

“He’s definitely somebody that is really caring, understanding and he listens to students,” says CMU student trustee Aaron Reed. “I think that’s something that will be tested but I think he’s up for the test to listen. I think students is his main thing that he likes.”

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.