Colorado nearing 70 percent vaccination goal

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado is on pace to reach the 70 percent statewide vaccination goal by July 4th, according to the Governor’s office.

State data shows that 69.7 percent of Coloradans 18 and older have received at least one vaccine dose, which means Colorado will likely reach the 70 percent threshold by this Sunday, July 4th. It’s a goal both Governor Polis on the state level and President Biden on the national level have been aiming towards since the vaccine was first made widely available.

12 Colorado counties have already surpassed the goal of a 70 percent vaccination rate in adults. Now the state as a whole is approaching that number, with more than 3.2 million Coloradans 18 and older receiving at least one shot.

Governor Polis released a statement Wednesday applauding Colorado’s efforts in the fight against COVID-19, saying in part: “Colorado is on track to vaccinate 70% of eligible adults by July 4, and that is a testament to the spirit and resilience of Coloradans...we still need more Coloradans to get the free quick and easy vaccine to protect themselves and our economy.”

Mesa County is lacking far behind the rest of Colorado, with 45 percent of the county’s residents at least partially vaccinated.

The state is continuing to target Mesa County as an area for potential improvement. The mobile vaccine bus made more stops in Grand Junction this week, first at St. Mary’s on Tuesday and then Community Hospital on Wednesday.

“We have partnered with Mesa County public health since the onset of COVID-19, and we were very proud to partner with them when they reached out to host a mobile vaccine clinic here at Community Hospital,” says Karen Martsolf, Vice President of Marketing and Communications for Community Hospital. “We are among the lowest in terms of vaccination rates for COVID-19 in our state, so we want to do everything possible to help increase those numbers.”

Since January, 111 people have died from COVID-19 in Mesa County. All but 9 of those COVID patients were not vaccinated.

The Mesa County COVID dashboard shows nearly 100 percent of hospital beds in the county are full, with around 90 percent of ICU beds being utilized.

The mobile vaccine bus will next be in Grand Junction from on Tuesday, July 6th, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Central Library. Everyone 12 years and older is eligible to get vaccinated.

